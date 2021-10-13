By Elizabeth Osayande

It was all shade of joy and happiness for the set of 2021 girls of Queens College, QC Yaba at they graduated in style from secondary education.

The girls dressed in white had the privilege to listen to admonition from seasoned resourced persons on the matters of life and career choice among others.

Class of 2021: The resilient ones with a mark of distinction, a touch of class – PQC

In her farewell message to the graduating students, the Director/Principal, Queens College, PQC, Dr. Mrs Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, described them, as the resilient ones.

Her words: ” Today we celebrate the Queens College class of 2021, the resilient ones. They are the ones who have preservered and conquered despite all odds. In their SS2, there was Covid-19 and lockdown. In their SS3, they had the singular distinction of starting their session in January and finishing in September. Yet they stand before you now unbowed, unbroken and victorious. Indeed, they are the resilient ones.” She praised.

Queens College principal to the girls:” My dear girls, remember there is no shortcut to success. Cutting corners, examination malpractices, cheating etc., cannot lead to lasting success.

” You need to put in the efforts, do the work, and then pray to God to crown your efforts with success.” Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye tasked set of 2021 class..

We move – QC Headgirl

It was indeed a moment of joy mixed with sober reflection as the Headgirl of QC, Gloria Rimande read her valedictory speech titled:” We move.

Rimande who recounted figuratively how her set fought and triumph many battles including, the pain of losing some of their classmates, praised her mates who she called the Elites for their steadfast, and doggedness; their parents for the support and love; and to the entire QC management for impacting on their lives.

Part of QC Headgirl speech read:” My utmost gratitude goes to God Almighty who in his grace and mercy has preserved us all through our six year’s journey. A special thanks to my parents for their support and love through these years, even when it seemed very challenging for them, they kept on showing their total support to my education.

” And now to my Elites dressed in white, six years indeed has been like a roller coaster ride. I can’t even say that it seems like yesterday because indeed the years seemed very long especially when we began to countdown to the end.

” We started sailing not knowing what the sea had in store for us, but we kept moving. As we sailed , we were put into 12 cabins as each cabin held more than 50 girls who were strangers. Just then, the unexpected happened, in a cabin on a board called W we lost a passenger. It was tough for all the girls in that cabin and beyond but we just had to move on. ” She said.

In his address as the guest speaker, A senior lecturer, Department of Mathematics, Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, Dr. Moses Akansi spoke on the power of being outstanding.

“Based on the theme of this year’s valedictory service:” Standing out in the crowd: A queen with a touch of excellence, a mark of distinction. You have to be outstanding ans perform very well above mediocrity. As a young person going into the world, you must know how to manage your freedom.” Dr. Akanbi noted.

The officiating ministers took turn to advice the students. While Sister Adeniyi Kifaya share various tips of success to the girls. Noting that life will not always be a smooth scale; A minister with Foursquare Church, Deaconess Adaora Ojo themed her exhortation on the power of vision..

For Kifaya popularly known as mumpreneur, to the graduating students:” I am here to share some reality of life. From time to time you will find yourself failing irrespective of your class, gender or religion. And even though we aspire for greatness, we may encounterfailure. So when such happens, we should stand up and take up the challenge.

“Your vision, your reach to the top. You have to visualize what you want in life; imagine that picture, see it. Your vision undergoes incubation period while using the opportunity that comes to you.” Deaconess Ojo said.