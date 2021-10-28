.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Universities in Nigeria have been urged to embrace technology in service delivery in order to compete with counterpart institutions globally.

Delivering a paper titled, “Building a Sustainable University Registry in a Changing World: Challenges and Prospects”, organised by the Registry, Osun State University, held at Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osogbo campus, Former Registrar Ekiti State University, Dr Omojola Awosusi, said public universities in the country must put more effort towards engendering use of technology to meet up with global educational demand.

In a statement issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Adesoji Ademola stated that Dr Omojola in the lecture, which is the registry lecture which is the first in the series, recommended that optimising the use of technology through e-government will assist the ivory towers to be more vibrant and solve the problem of standard, quality and poverty in the Nigerian system.

“It is recommended that institutions should be allowed to deploy large online programmes to which crowd of knowledge seekers would subscribe to and pay for, possibly in foreign currencies.”

“What we have today is that there is the dearth of ethics and professionalism in the Registry of today. As professional administrators, you must be problem solvers in your respective units and work to aid the growth of the University system in Nigeria, Dr. Awosusi added.”

Chairman of the lecture and the Pro-Chancellor, Osun State University, Mallam Yusuf Ali, SAN, tasked administrators in the Registry to imbibe the virtues of hard work and integrity as well as continually strive to be the best in their field.

“One thing that can never go out of fashion is knowledge. To know is to be more. The least those in the academic can do is to improve knowledge and exercise our brains to gain and know more. The way the world is going, the days of analogue is gone forever. It is in our best interest to be updated to the latest trends to fit in perfectly.

“This event is quite innovative. I want to salute the Registrar, Mr Gafar Shittu and his team for extending the arm of this programme to other universities. It is very important”, said Ali.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola tasked administrators to be diligent and vibrant in the chosen fields.

He thanked the Registry especially in UNIOSUN for their commitment to due process as well as extending honour to those awarded at the event.

