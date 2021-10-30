By Ephraim Oseji

Luxury real estate development company, Kerae Homes Limited is set to launch another exceptional property ownership opportunity named Hamlet Apartments, located at Ibeju Lekki.

Since its inception, Kerae Homes has continued to help people in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to develop, acquire, and own the most exotic properties across Nigeria.

The Managing Director, Peter Elendu said, “The best news about working with Kerae Homes is that you won’t have to search hard to get the best options for your dream home and no matter where you are coming from or where you are looking to end up, Kerae Homes real estate company is there for you; from the point of finding or designing your dream property, to finding out the best management structure that is perfect for you. The fact is that we will serve you with the best in class luxury properties.”

The company’s Executive Marketing Director, Nigel Ojji said, “In the past four years, I have been actively involved in property purchase and development at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State. The future wealth we were advertising and asking people to invest in four years ago has begun manifesting returns. The activity of SMEs and MSMEs within the area has increased by 40% since January this year. When I visit these days, I see rapid population growth. At the moment, housing demand is on the increase while supply is low. A lot of investors who bought lands are yet to develop, but the good news is that we are already building to solve this housing deficit. With the many real estate companies in Nigeria, excellence in luxury buildings is what sets this organization apart from the bunch. The quality of delivery for Lucullan homes has seen Kerae Homes stand out from the crowd over the last few years”.