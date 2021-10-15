Rock of Salvation Apostolic Church, RSAC, with its headquarters in Ibadan is celebrating her twenty-fifth year anniversary. The anniversary programme will run from 25th of October to 31st of October, 2021.

The Ministry has an extension in London and is run by the Prophetess Mary Olubori Dasmola and her husband, Pastor Israel Olubori, who joined her in the Ministry, 24years ago.

Monday-Friday of the programme will be happening at Havilah Mountain of Fire, Amuloko Ibadan and the Thanksgiving service on Sunday will hold in Lagos at classique Event Center, Oregun Ikeja.

According to the founder, Prophetess Mary Olubori, “The service will be power-packed, with the flow of deliverance and blessings. God has been faithful to this ministry and on the occasion of this anniversary, we want to return all the glory to him and bless everyone who has been part of this divine ministry”.

The Prophetess further revealed that the Church had equipped several people through entrepreneurship, business management and empowerment globally and will be changing more lives on the occasion of the anniversary.