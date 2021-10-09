By Providence Adeyinka

THE Zone ‘A’ of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS yesterday decorated newly promoted officers with ranks urging the officer to be more dedicated and committed to the duties.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, Zonal Coordinator, of the zone, Assistant Comptroller General, ACG, Modupe Aremu, said that the decoration was a result of hard work and diligence.

She pointed out that the turnout at the ceremony, shows that the officers are doing well, saying: “You must at all times cultivate and exhibit the virtues of hard work and diligence You must be dedicated to duty because only these could see you through. The officers that didn’t get this promotion, very soon they would be called upon for examination they should put in their best so they can get promoted.”

Aremu explained that the promotion exercise was painstaking adding that any officer that got promoted deserved to be promoted.

She stated: “I was at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja during the selection processes for the promotion and I can confirm to you that it was truly painstaking, and so for you to have emerged successful means you deserve it. This should also serve as a morale booster for you to appreciate the Customs Management Team for your elevation to the next rank.’’

Recall that service announced the promotion of 2,723 officers and men of the Service which took effect from January 1, 2020.

Some of the newly promoted officers are Ocholi Opaluwa, who was promoted to an Assistant Comptroller of Customs from Chief Superintendent of Customs, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Dera Nnadi, now a full Comptroller of Customs and Nkiru Nwala is Chief Superintendent of Customs.

“I urge you to continue to build on the virtues of professionalism that earned you this promotion and you have to justify the confidence reposed on you by the entire management team. I congratulate you on your well-deserved promotion.

Speaking on his well-deserved promotion Ocholi Opaluwa, said that the promotion would gear him to put in more effort in the discharge of duty,

Opaluwa who doubles as a Prince and Heir apparent to the throne of Kogi Kingdom, vowed to serve not just the service but the country.

His words: I feel excited and give glory to the almighty God and the able leadership of Col. Ahmeed (retired) for deeming it feet to give me this promotion, this will gear me more than ever before to serve the command and my country in general.