By John Mayaki

Obtaining an academic qualification is no cakewalk. Every course of study presents unique challenges that test wits and discipline. The legal study is especially grueling. It is based broadly on the study and mastery of documents that are living; that is, constantly subjected to reviews and given fresh interpretations at every turn. Everything could be argued, or so it seems, placing success in the rigor and research quality of students. Added to this dilemma is the fact that its application is often in high-stake situations where failure could cost a man his right to live freely or live at all.

The classes never really end, even after a degree has been issued. And gaining mastery here requires true and demonstrated erudition, tested by both colleagues and a legal bench armed with several decades of experience in probing arguments for merit and rigor.

Yet, it is here, this exacting, overscrupulous field, that Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, proved his mettle as a first-tier intellectual and orator. His achievement is particularly remarkable because he not only distinguished himself as a legal student and subsequently practitioner with eye for detail, outstanding technical ability, and a creative source of fresh perspectives and understanding; he became one of its best teachers.

This year, he marked 40 years since he walked into the classroom, eager to pour into others all that he had gathered and help them on their own journey of understanding the law and expanding its meaning and purpose.

There is a common saying that the true test of knowledge lies in the ability to reproduce it, albeit in a simplified fashion. If this saying is anything to go by, then Prof. Osinbajo ranks high as one of the best minds to ever teach law in a Nigerian institution. There are many notable witness accounts to support this indisputably bold claim. Take for instance that of Mr. Reuben Abati, one of Nigeria’s foremost media professionals and intellectuals, when he joined others in congratulating Prof. Osinbajo over his remarkable 40-year anniversary in grooming others in a profession he came to master.

Having been tutored by Professor Osinbajo at some point in his university education, his testimony carries extra weight for a simple reason: he has no incentive to publicly eulogize the Vice President. Quite the opposite, in fact, as Mr. Abati could be said to have his sympathies with the opposition PDP if his previous status as a running mate to the late Senator Buruji Kashamu on the party’s platform in the 2019 Ogun Governorship election is considered.

Besides, Mr. Abati identifies as a journalist, a member of the fourth estate of the realm known to be unsparing in its criticism of public officers but shy in commendation.

Yet he describes the Vice President as “highly cerebral, very dutiful, diligent” when he recalled his years in the classroom, moving around in a “sharp suit”, displaying an unmatched understanding of various aspects of the law.

Mr. Abati’s testimony is worth quoting in full. Himself a wordsmith, he illustrated a beautiful picture of his experience as a student of the Prof, establishing the difficulty of the task he executed with grace and remarkable efficiency.

He said: “I was also privileged to have been in his class. He taught me the most part at the University of Lagos. But in those days, we had at the Law Faculty, Lagos State University, along Ojoo. Teachers from the Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos and he, used to come in those days to teach us Law of Evidence and Law of Equity.”

“And if you take those two courses, you will see how very tough they could be particularly you will be required to master sections of the ‘Evidence.’ This teacher, Professor Osinbajo, would just come in wearing his sharp suit and he would just be going up and down and will be quoting every section.”

“So, I can confirm what those other persons who have sat in his class before have said in that video, highly cerebral, very dutiful, diligent and of course you will be praying let one just pass the course as soft as it is.”

“You will be encouraged by his own example, his mastery of it. Apart from ‘Evidence and Equity,’ he is the author of one of the most authoritative books on media law.”

“To speak generally now, first, congratulations to Prof Osinbajo, 40 years of teaching other people, grooming them.”

“If I have issues with my remembering the ‘Evidence and the Law of Equity,’ don’t blame him, you blame me (laughs), it means I was a poor student (laughs).”

“Generally, teachers we used to say their rewards are in heaven, but I think we should change that. A teacher’s reward should be here on earth.”

Mr. Abati is correct that teachers should be given their pearls here on earth for their immense contributions to national development. 40 years of deepening the understanding of the law, sharpening intellect, and promoting the democratic culture is an achievement only a few can credibly boast of anywhere in the world. Yet it is one of the many ways Prof. Osinbajo has served and continues to serve Nigeria.