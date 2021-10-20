Accuses #EndSARS memorial protesters of seeking to instigate unlawful change of government

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Protesters who are supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have staged a protest in Abuja, saying the claim of shooting at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos last year during the #ENDSARS protest was a hoax.

This is to counter a parallel protest by some aggrieved Nigerians in the nation’s capital, seeking justice for the victims of nationwide protests against police brutality in the country.

It was learnt that the pro-Buhari protesters stormed the Unity Fountain Ground on Wednesday around 10:30am.

They berated the #EndSARS memorial protesters for being too critical of the Buhari government and security agencies.

Bearing banners with inscription such as: ‘EndSARS was an insurrection against the state’, the pro-Buhari group also accused the #EndSARS protesters of presenting Nigeria in a bad light before the world through their mass action in Lagos, Abuja and other major cities in the country.

They further alleged the #EndSARS memorial protest was a ploy to instigate an unlawful change of government.

“We have come here because we found out that some miscreants hiding behind #EndSARS have planned to come here to hold #EndSARS memorial. We are here to set the records straight. If there was a massacre, where are the bodies?,” a leader of the group said.

Vanguard News Nigeria