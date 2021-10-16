By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the thirty six state governors in the country to intervene in the incessant increase of domestic cooking gas in order to put an end to the suffering of the masses.

Onuesoke made the appeal while addressing journalists by the sidelines of the Guild of Cooperate Online Publishers (GOCOP) 5th Annual Lecture/Conference at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos. He lamented that the rising cost of cooking gas in the country was taking its toll on Nigerians as many homes were resulting to alternative fuel sources, even as the country was in a position to produce sufficient LPG to meet local demand.

While appealing to the governors to declare state of emergency on the increase and seek solution to the stabilization of the price, the PDP chieftain lamented: “The masses are suffering. They battle with high cost of foodstuffs. They also battle with the means to cook them. This is nothing but double tragedy. It wasn’t so some six years ago. They need to help the masses. The prices of various kilogrammes of LPG have surged more than 50 per cent, with a 12.5kg content selling for N7,800 or more, rising from N6,500 in less than a month.”

He said it was rather unfortunate that governors were aware of the incessant increases in the price of domestic gas but kept quiet while the masses continued to groan in pain.

He appealed to the governors to assist in ameliorating the suffering of the people by checking this increase as many Nigerians are resorting to the use of firewood and sawdust which leads to deforestation.

“The state governors have been quiet over this issue for too long. The masses are suffering. Gas is the main source of our existence. The governors can do something by brainstorming with the Federal Government, gas producers and all stakeholders in the gas industry on how to regulate the gas prices to the benefit of the suffering masses,” he stated.