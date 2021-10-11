President, Lawmakers Take Pay Cut: Borrowing for consumption not rational — ASIODU

Elder statesman, retired diplomat and bureaucrat, Chief Phillip Asiodu, has said there is no rational explanation for Nigeria borrowing to spend on consumption, adding that as a step towards recovery the President and lawmakers should take pay cuts.

Asiodu said this in an interview with Vanguard, where he went down memory lane to establish how the country’s challenges began.

He said: “Our problem is the result of the great damage of 1975, when within two to three months we destroyed the civil service, which helped us to survive the two military coups of 1966.

“It also helped the country to run and operate a disciplined government to survive the crises and that of the civil war, and was able to organise the logistics of expanding an army of 10,000 to well over 250,000 to be able to execute the war successfully without borrowing.

“That is why I am sad over the disgraceful thing happening today of borrowing money to spend on consumption.

“We should borrow money to invest with the assurance that the return on that investment will add something and enable us pay the debt. There is no rational explanation for the borrowings.

“I propose salary cut from the President down. This is a country where an average poor man does not get the minimum wage and the minimum wage comes to N360,000 a year.”

NASS members’ monies

On what the lawmakers make, Asiodu said: “When I was in the Presidential Advisory Committee in 2010, we found that money being drawn by National Assembly members was N212 million per senator.

“I don’t know what the executives were getting. I pointed out that when launching in 1962, the first post-Independence Plan, Balewa, Sardauna, Okpara, Akintola – the Prime Minister, Premiers, Ministers and ministers in the Regions — took a 10 per cent salary cut to signal the need for savings to help finance the Plan.

“In Nigeria today, in spite of our escalating crises, you are well off if you have N1 million or N1.5 million to spend every month.

“We can start with gross salary of N35 million for the President and go down. How can you say you are borrowing to pay civil servants? Who are these ghosts?

“The point is, I feel very sad but I am not hopeless. After the civil war, from 1970 to 1975, the Nigerian economy was growing at 11.75 per cent per annum.

“Ten more years of that we would have exited from poverty.”

Making car parts, assembling Peugeot and Volkswagen

He added: “By 1975, we were assembling Peugeot and Volkswagen although not exactly at the terms we negotiated, but they were each producing 50,000 units.

“And we had worked out with them a deletion factor. That is, you start with 100 per cent completely knocked down package, but at certain volumes of production you manufacture more parts in Nigeria.

“By 1975, radiators, batteries and brake pads were being produced in Nigeria.

“Then, people came and without debriefing destroyed the arrangement by allowing several more assemblers. The situation is even worse today.

“As Permanent Secretary, Industries, late Abdul Attah and later I, did a survey. We had seen what happened elsewhere.

“Brazil, for instance, concentrated on doing Volkswagen. Today, they are exporting it. India concentrated on Morris Oxford.

“By contrast, Mexico and Peru each had about eight assembly plants for different makes. Did they get anywhere?

“The more you assemble different makes the more you go nowhere in terms of local production.

“We have now lost the manufacture of radiators, and brake pads because we failed to defend the market for them.

“And some people seem to be applauding this foolishness.”

Vanguard News Nigeria