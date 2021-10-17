President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Abuja congratulated Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on the occasion of his 57th birthday coming up on Oct. 18.

President Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the president joined the entire Ikpeazu family, their friends and associates in praying for good health and long life for the governor.

According to him, the highest aspirations for those in leadership positions are to see their vision and dreams of a better life for the people come to pass.

The president wished the governor every success as he counts his blessings for another new year, and continues to steer ‘God’s own State’ on the path of sustainable development and prosperity. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria