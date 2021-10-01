President Buhari commends Runsewe on Treasures of Nigerian culture exhibition

President Muhammadu Buhari(middle), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) and Otunba Segun Runsewe.

A very rich diverse exhibition of Nigerian cultural tourism engagements, captured as Treasures of our Country, received plaudits from President Muhammadu Buhari at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Thursday night.

President Buhari was accompanied on the historic inspection by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, and Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Trade.

He commended the Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe, who conducted the President and his team round the massive display of artistic and cultural artefacts reflective of the six geo-political zones of the country for a great job done to showcase Nigeria as part of the culture activities to mark Nigeria independence at 61 years.

President Buhari, who took a brief time off the beat to sit and pose for photograph while sitting on a traditionally-caved throne in a palace like environment, nodded his head in affirmation and endorsement of the exhibition.

It was specially put together to celebrate the rich cultural history of Nigeria, the first by any Nigerian government within the precincts of the seat of power.

Speaking after the presidential visit to the very colourful exhibition, Otunba Segun Runsewe stated that the President’s visit with the full complement of his team and the top officers of the National assembly, will send signals to Nigerians to treasure the full values of Nigeria’s culture and history, which clearly defines our nation and people.

He said: “It was a tight schedule for the President, who was involved in the activities of celebrating Nigeria at this auspicious period in the life of our nation.

“Yet he found time to visit, introspect and endorse the display of the rich diverse exhibition of Nigerian cultural tourism components.

“It is clearly an indication that the President believes and loves Nigerian culture, which we at NCAC wish to transform into a viable economy, bigger and better than oil.”

