By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Tuesday, said that the idea of rotating presidency is between the North and the South, not geo political zones.

Adeyeye who is the National Chairman of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), stated this at a meeting with traditional rulers in both Ikorodu and Epe Divisions of Lagos state.

SWAGA’23 is a campaign group championing the cause for the candidacy of the former Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential poll.

The former minister who commended the traditional rulers for their role and support for government, said their role in good governance could not be overlooked, charging them to do more.

Adeyeye, said the group was in the state to seek for the traditional rulers’ support, blessings and for them to prevail on Tinubu to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Dwelling on rotation of power between the North and the South, he said there is nothing like micro-zoning, which allowed rotation of power among geo-political zones but between the regions.

According to him, based on principles of power rotation between the North and the South, any geo-political zone within a region has the right to produce a president, as long as it is the turn of that region.

He stated that for the 2023 presidential election, it was the turn of the South to produce the president and the issue of who is to produce the president within the Southern region didn’t arise because every individual within the region whether South South, South East or South West has the right to it.

Responding, the traditional rulers in the two divisions gave their support for the agenda of SWAGA’23.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in Ikorodu Division, the Ranodu of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro, said the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tinubu is a worthy leader who had over the years impacted the lives of the people positively and he deserved to be supported for the interest of the South.

Recall that SWAGA’23, had on Monday, commenced aggressive consultations with stakeholders and power-blocs in Lagos state for endorsement of Tinubu for Presidency in 2023.

The group had flooded Lagos metropolis with various Tinubu’s posters for the presidential contest.

Tinubu’s posters for the poll were pasted in many strategic areas of the state, such as: Ojota, Maryland, Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando, Ojuelegba among others.

The group commenced a week long sensitization, consultation and mobilisation tour in Lagos with visits to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Divisions, soliciting for their support.

Speaking after meeting with traditional rulers in the three divisions of the state, Adeyeye said, the group had been strengthened to forge ahead in its consultations because of the positive responses by millions of Nigerians.

He therefore, urged the traditional rulers in the areas visited to prevail on Tinubu, to run for 2023 presidential election.

According to Adeyeye, “Tinubu is preferred for the highest service, having demonstrated that capacity as former governor of Lagos state.”

He stressed that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying he will build on the achievements recorded by the administration and inspire a new hope in the future of the country.

Adeyeye described Tinubu as “a great national asset, a hunter for talents, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder.”