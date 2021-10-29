Organisers of the Lekki 10km Community Marathon series have handed the race torch to the Council Manager of Iru-Victoria Island LCDA Olanrewaju Olalere, who handed the torch to the executive Chairman, Princess Rahedaat Abiodun who was represented by the Vice chairman, Hon Segun Ogunbiyi.

The torch presentation took place at the Council premises on Muri Okunola, signifies that Iru-Victoria Island, LCDA would be one of the host of the Community Marathon Series.

The Marathon Series torch will subsequently be presented to the executive Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government and Chairman, Lekki Residents Association which confirms the commencement of preparation for the Lekki 10km Road race.

The Community Marathon Series officially flagged off on the 2nd of October with the 10km Festac half Marathon, which attracted over four hundred runners with a cash prize of Two million naira.

In their bid to continue to empower local based athletes, organisers of the Marathon Series, Lexicon Communications have resolved to increase the prize money and number of winners for both male and female participants in the road race.

The Community Marathon Series is strictly open to local based athletes in the Country.

Ismael Sajo of Cross River state, emerged as the maiden winner of the Festac 10km road race while Joy Abiye David, claimed the top prize in the Female Category.

The Lekki 10km Road race is scheduled to flag off on 29th of January 2022.