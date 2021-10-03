Says region never wanted federalism

By Chioma Onuegbu

Elder statesman, Chief Nduese Essien, is a former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development. In this interview, Essien speaks on the controversy over the region to produce the 2023 presidency.

Given the northern governors and emirs’ position on VAT and power shift, what would you say is the reason the North and South always disagree on issues of federalism?

The North has never wanted federalism. They prefer unitary government because it benefits them. They have been able to manipulate the unitary system of government to the extent that they have effective control of all the processes using their population, their landmass and their ability to seize power to appropriate the resources of Nigeria to the North. Consequently, any attempt by the South to prevent them from enjoying these benefits is always resisted.



That is why it is not surprising when they came out to say no to the states collecting Value Added Tax (VAT). They are also against any attempt to have restructuring because restructuring is going to deprive them of what they have been gaining from the unitary system. That is why southern states have become disenchanted and so the secessionist attempts by the South-East and the South-West is a result of frustration, which they have suffered in the hands of the North.



The South-South has been grumbling in the past and for years that their resources are being used to maintain the federation of Nigeria. When they do that, the country will just find a way of arranging a pittance to placate them. This last one where they were talking about providing some benefits to host communities has turned out to even create more disparity between the host community and the non-host communities where 30 percent was appropriated for frontier basins. And it is well known that most of the frontier basins do not have the prospect of having oil. They know that very well but they just appropriate that money so that they will take it and use it. In the past, so much money was provided to look for oil in the Chad Basin and other parts of the North, which yielded no fruits. But they still insist that more money be provided.

What do you think may have informed their position on these issues that border on fiscal independence for sub-national governments?

That was the practice before 1966. Each region was managing its resources and paying a percentage to the Federal Government. But the unitary system allows the federal government to manage all the resources, and then every month they go to Abuja, bring the proceeds and share to the benefit of the North.

Do you think it was right for the southern governors to have demanded that the presidency be zoned to the South?

The All Progressive Congress(APC) is right to zone the presidency to the South because the last eight years, ending in 2023, the North has been ruling. Appropriately, after eight years, the presidency in the APC should come to the South. But in the case of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) the PDP started with the presidency coming from the South in 1999. It zoned the presidency to the North in 1997, leading to Yar’Adua’s emergence.

Unfortunately, Musa Yar’Adua did not spend the whole tenure eight years, it was truncated by his death. Then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan took over and completed the tenure. In my opinion, in 2015 the presidency in the PDP should have gone to the North, but President Jonathan insisted on contesting, thus truncating the movement of the presidency to the North. It was because of that, that the APC was able to overwhelm the PDP and win the presidency in 2015. That is why it is appropriate that the PDP zones the presidency to the North.

But the PDP has zoned the chairmanship to the North…

I think what is happening is that the PDP has now abandoned its zoning arrangement and adopted the APC zoning arrangement.

Does the argument of the North that power shift is unconstitutional holds water given Nigeria’s diverse nature?

It has never been constitutional. It was a gentleman’s agreement in the interest of peace and harmony that it will be rotated that way to enable all parts of the country to have a taste of the presidency. It was accepted by the parties, but because the North now claims that it has the population to take the presidency at any time. That is why they are now saying that it is unconstitutional, so it should not be followed.

The North always boasts of its numeric strength in Nigeria’s sociopolitical mix. How do you feel about that?

The North claims to have superior population because of what we inherited from the colonial administrators. I will not want to dwell on that. We know that there were some manipulations. It was a manipulation right from the first census conducted by colonial administrators. It was tilted in the favour of the North and it has remained so.

President Buhari recently wrote to the Senate, seeking an amendment of some sections of the Petroleum Industry Act. What is your take on that?

Since the bill was faulty from the passage, the need for amendment was there. But the president, out of excitement hurriedly signed the bill not minding the general complaints and discontent over the contents of the bill. It was only after signing that he came to realize that there were areas that should have been amended. However, it is not a welcome development. If he wanted to go for an amendment he should have called for a comprehensive amendment to accommodate the general complaints of the public.