.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A total of over N100 million have been expended in the last one month on a series of training and disbursement of funds to about 2,000 beneficiaries who received the sum of N50,000 each from empowerment programmes sponsored by members representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency of Borno State, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

The empowerment initiative by the Lawmaker is in collaboration with Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Centre for Management Development (CMD) and National Teachers Institute (NTI) among other development partners.

These funds disbursed did not cover the cost of dozens vehicles distributed by the Chief Whip to some members of the constituent and other logistics as well as hotel accommodations.

This was disclosed on Friday by the state Deputy Chairman All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Kalla Maina during the Graduation ceremony for an additional batch of 550 participants comprised of 250 secondary and primary school teachers, and 300 traditional Rulers/ youth groups who received 3-day training on ‘Efficient Records Management, Electronic Documentation and Provision of Laptops, Conflict Mitigation and Peaceful Coexistence which took place at Barwee Luxury Suites, Maiduguri.

In his welcome address, Administrative Director of the Chief Whip, Alhaji Abacha Ma’aji said, out of the 550 who would all be presented with Certificate, 50 teachers who received Training on Electronic Documentation and Provision of Laptops will go home with a brand new Lenovo laptop each, while the other 200 who were trained on Efficient Record Management are to be given N50,000 each.

Maina added that the same gesture would be extended to 300 District/Village Heads, other Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders as well as youth groups and associations where each participant would be given N50,000 to start business and a Certificate too, even as seven (7) vehicles would be distributed.

He reiterated that this empowerment programme is timely considering the fact that most Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from the constituency have relocated back to their communities after insurgents were defeated by the military.

He commended the Lawmaker, IPCR, NTI and other development partners for their sustained efforts towards capacity building and human empowerment initiatives rendered to people of the constituent.

He further singled out MT Monguno for execution/completion of numerous classroom blocks, clinics, installation of solar power facilities, roads and drainage, provision of boreholes, agricultural inputs and poverty alleviation materials to people of Nganzai, Monguno and Marte hitherto liberated by the military and other security agencies.

“In the last four weeks, Hon Monguno has spent over N100 million for empowering about 2000 beneficiaries, each had received the sum of N50,000 to start a business.

“In today’s graduation ceremony, we have 550 participants/5th Batch who have undergone training on various forms. 500 of them would receive the sum of N50,000 each, totalling N25 million to start a business and make them economically self-reliant, while 50 teachers would receive a brand new Lenovo Laptop. I assured you that this is a continuous process.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate Hon Monguno who, in collaboration with Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Centre for Management Development (CMD) and National Teachers Institute (NTI) among other development partners for facilitating a series of training and empowerment programmes to our people. He said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director-General of NTI, Professor Isa Garba and his counterpart from IPCR, Dr Bakut Bakut, represented by Mrs Grace Audu commended the Lawmaker for assisting his people who are mostly traumatized by the Boko Haram conflict.

They said the institutions would continue to give their maximum support and cooperation to create capacity building and peaceful coexistence in the constituency.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Whip, said, the 12-year atrocities posed by Boko Haram has dealt decisively on the socio-economic wellbeing of millions of people in the constituency, stressing that, it behoves on him to contribute to the Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Reintegration Process.

He however urged participants and members of the public to unite, shun negative actions and other vices that could lead to another violence in the state.

While commending governor Babagana Umara Zulum and security agencies for their relentless efforts towards restoration of Borno’s lost glory, Monguno expressed gratitude to the people of the constituent for giving him a continuous mandate representing them at the national assembly for 5 consecutive times.

“I urge you to shun negative actions and other vices that can lead to another violence, and become agents of peace wherever you are, you should also utilize the knowledge gained and use the token judiciously for your own benefit and the society.

“Based on this training received, you have a lot to contribute in uplifting our educational system which is in comatose, and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere at all times, not only in the constituency but in the country as a whole.” He stated.

In a separate vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Hauwa Samaila, a secondary school teacher from Marte, Mallam Konto Mustapha from Kuya Primary School Monguno, Village Head of Nganzai, Lawan Gajira Bura thanked the Lawmaker for finding them worthy receive the training with cash donations and pledged to utilize the opportunity to better their lives and the people of the constituency.

They equally called on the Lawmaker to contest for the Northern Borno Senatorial seat come 2013, in order to provide more dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

The event was attended by ruling All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders from the constituency including House of Assembly members, chairmen and secretaries among others.