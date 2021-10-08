.

distributes N19 million, 6 saloon wagons vehicles for empowerment

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency, who is the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno, in collaboration with the Centre for Management Development (CMD), has trained 380 people, mostly Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs as they resume livelihood in their liberated communities.

The 3-Day training latest in the series started on Wednesday 6th October and ended on Friday at Barwee Luxury Suites in Maiduguri, as three sets of 95 participants each received training on tailoring, modern method of farming and cake making business, with the distribution of N19 million cash, where each participant got N50,000 to start a business.

The Lawmaker also presented six (6) brand new Golf wagoon/vehicles to some members of his constituency to ease their means of transportation across the constituency.

In his address, the State Deputy Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Kalla Monguno said, Hon Mt Monguno in the period under review, has distributed over 400 vehicles to people across the three council areas, in addition to last month empowerment programme, where the Chief Whip in his magnanimity and vision towards restoring hope to the hopeless, especially IDPs, engaged over a thousand participants into various capacity building/training with empowerment packages amounting to over N70 million as well as the drilling of boreholes, construction of classroom blocks, distribution of agricultural inputs and poverty alleviation materials across communities in the constituency.

In her goodwill message, the Director-General for Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, represented by the Team Lead, Mrs Ladi Achanya, congratulated the resilient people of the constituency for the gradual return of peace and commended security agencies, government and all stakeholders for the sustained efforts defeat insurgents.

She explained that there is no development without peace, and therefore called on all and sundry to remain law-abiding and unite with a common purpose to support Hon Monguno in moving the constituency forward.

The CMD Head of Procurement, Mallam Yusuf Ali in an interview said the participants were drawn from Marte, Monguno and Nganzai local government areas, adding that, they were trained by three Consulting firms; namely, Sy-Kins Ventures, ISTRYV and Dzadveson Ltd.

Ali pointed out that Sy- Kins Ltd focused its training on Cake Making, and was facilitated by Mrs Saidah Galadima, ISTRYV Ltd duel much on a new method of Agricultural practices, that was facilitated by Manager of the company, Mubarak Sami, while Dzadveson ltd which took the participants on Tailoring was facilitated by Kasim Anoze Abdulfatai.

He enjoined the participants to utilize the knowledge gained during the training, in order to be self-reliant as they pick up their pieces in their liberated communities.

In his goodwill message, MT Monguno said, the over decade atrocities posed by Boko Haram has dealt decisively with the socio-economic wellbeing of millions of people in the constituency, hence, the need to train, retrain and empower his people economically with the little resources at his disposal.

He said the empowerment scheme which formed parts of his constituency projects was to compliment efforts of the present administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who has a passion to ensure IDPs return with dignity back to their ancestral homes.

“As peace returned, it is incumbent upon me, as your representative at the national assembly to empower you so that you become economically self-reliant in your various communities.

“We have constructed classroom blocks, health care centres and equipped them, we have drilled boreholes, provided agricultural inputs and distributed poverty alleviation materials across communities in the constituency, we are constructing roads and drainage worth N300 million in Monguno, and are going to establish Skills Acquisition Centres in all the three councils, with a view to providing knowledge for our people to become economically self-reliant”. He said.

While appreciating governor Zulum and security agencies for their relentless efforts towards the restoration of Borno’s lost glory, Monguno expressed gratitude to the people of the constituent for giving him a continuous mandate representing them at the national assembly 5 consecutive times.

“I urge you to shun negative actions and other vices that can lead to another violence, be agents of peace and development in your respective communities.

“I want to specifically commend governor Babagana Umara Zulum and our security agencies, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force/vigilantes for their relentless efforts towards restoration of Borno’s lost glory, which guarantees us to do what we have been doing, and we will not relent, nor disappoint you as electorates.” The Lawmaker stated.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Modu Aisami and Mustapha Gajiram expressed satisfaction and pledged to judiciously utilize the knowledge gained and the cash received to enable them to become economically self-reliant and contribute to the socio-economic growth of not only the constituency but the state as a whole.

The event was attended by ruling All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders from the constituency including House of Assembly members, chairmen and secretaries among others.