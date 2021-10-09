.

…distributes N7.5 million to improve means of livelihood

…As Concern Group calls on the Lawmaker to contest for Senate 2023

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency, who is the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno, in collaboration with Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has again trained 150 Traditional Rulers on conflict management.

At a similar exercise, 380 Internally Displaced Persons were also trained on Modern Methods of farming, Tailoring and Cake Making, with the disbursement of N19 million cash, where each received N50,000 to start business.

The training of the traditional rulers according to MT Monguno became imperative, because of their critical roles in peace building in the society.

This is even as Northern Borno Concern Citizens, NBCC and Northern Borno Youths Forum, NBYF among other groups and associations have called on MT Monguno to come out and contest for senatorship come 2023.

The 3-Day training which kick started at Barwee Luxury Suites, Maiduguri on 6th October 2021, ended over the week end.

Recalled that on 24th September, 2021, similar trainings were conducted for about 450 people, mostly Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, women and youths, as they resume livelihood in their liberated communities, in which, the Lawmaker donated the sum of N22.5 million, where each participants recieved N50,000 to kick start means of livelihood within their respective communities in the constituency.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony in Maiduguri, The Director General of Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, represented by the Team Lead, Mrs Ladi Achanya lauded the Lawmaker for his foresight and commitment towards restoration of hope and peace amongst Traditional Rulers and their subjects in the hitherto liberated communities.

She reiterated IPCR’s determination to partner with Hon MT Monguno and the people of the constituent to ensure sustainable peace is achieved among subjects in their domain in the three Councils and the state as a whole.

In his goodwill message, Hon Monguno commended President Muhammadu Buhari, governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Security operatives including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force for the sacrifices, which led to the defeat of insurgents, gradual return of peace witnessed in the state and the north east in general.

“I am very much impressed for the large turn out of our traditional rulers who participated in this very important training on Conflict Management/Resoultion.

“As your representative at the national assembly, we will do everything possible to support you individually or collectively in your quest for peaceful coexistence.

“Each of you would be given a token of N50,000 to start a means of livelihood in your respective communities, even as we are determined to sustain our efforts in providing the dividends of democracy, such as provision of agricultural inputs, drilling of boreholes, construction of classroom blocks and health care centres, as well as distribution of poverty alleviation materials to cushion your hardships.

“It is expected that as custodian of peace and nation builders, I urge you to utilize the knowledge gained during this training and exhibit it at your various wards and communities.

“I will always strive to support you in all ramifications devoid of political or ethnic consideration for the overall development and peaceful coexistence of our constituency.” Monguno stated.

Several District Heads and Village Heads who participated in the training while speaking to our Correspondent appreciated the Lawmaker and IPCR staff for giving them the opportunity to undergo such training at a time when all liberated communities are desperate to come together, return back to their ancestral homes and live in peace as they pick up their pieces.

Meanwhile, Northern Borno Concern Citizens, NBCC and Northern Borno Youths Forum, NBYF among other groups and associations have called on MT Monguno to come out and contest for senatorship come 2023.

The groups displayed placards at the venue of the training with inscriptions; ‘Northern Borno Clear for MT Monguno 2023, NBCC Stand Firm For MT as Senator 2023 among others.

But reacting to the development in an interview, Hon Monguno said, “2023 politicking is still far, my concern for now is to consolidate on delivering constituency projects to the electorate, especially now that peace has returned and many have gone back to their liberated communities.

“When the time comes, i will consult widely with the leader of our ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and other critical stakeholders before I take a decision.

“Above all, it is God Almighty that gives power, and if Allah (God) say so, let be it”. He concluded.