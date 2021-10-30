.

By Juliet Ebirim

Guinness Nigeria recently hosted its flagship creative event for the Black Shines Brightest Campaign “Guinness Bright House” at Queens Park, Oniru, Lagos.

Penultimate Saturday, the doors of the Bright House swung open as streams of talented individuals converged at different rooms where creative masterclasses on art, music, photography and fashion were hosted.

The Art room was home to a beautiful art exhibition and a monumental collaborative art piece led by four artists – Francis Jide, Opeyemi Olukotun, Sweetart Gbemisola and Oshioma Igwonobe.

The music room commanded the largest flow of creatives comprising of budding musicians, and music business enthusiasts learning soft skills and outstanding tips from the industry’s top professionals; Meji Alabi, Isioma Idigbe, Aibee, Godwin Tom and Rima Tahini. The music session hosted by Simi Drey ended with an explosive workshop by producer, “Obah” Blaisebeats.

The Bright House photo room took eager learners from a desire to learn to a need to practice aesthetically magic tricks shared by Anny Roberts, who also gave all students perfect digital souvenirs with free photo sessions. Lastly, the Fashion room hosted by brand ambassador, Prince Enwerem got converted into a mini fashion runway unveiling new Guinness merch, designed by Drik. The multi-dimensional experience of the Bright House Masterclass reiterates Guinness commitment to inspiring optimism and creativity in young people.

At 17:59, the real magic of the bright house was unleashed. Guinness showcased the true essence of Black Shines Brightest with a perfect environment to unwind and enjoy its bold aroma and flavours.

Guests were treated to electrifying performances from DSF, Ckay, Buju, Cavemen and lots more. The highlight of the night was a surprise performance by Fireboy DML and the grand unveil of singer, Adekunle Gold as a brand ambassador,

Speaking about the experience, Uche Nwalie, Marketing Manager, Guinness Nigeria, explained; “Guinness Bright House Event is our wonderland for talented Individuals to come together, share ideas and shine bright with unbridled freedom.”