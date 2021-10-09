The annual Abuja International Motor Fair will hold at the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja from November 15-20, 2021.

According to the Chairman of the organizing committee for the event Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, the event which is having its 21st edition is targeted towards boosting investments in the sector, which is seriously assuming its rightful place in the Nigerian economy.

He assured that the platform of this edition has been packaged to increasing the attention of the policy makers in the various tiers of government in Nigeria to the importance of developing the sector so as to enhance the nation’s socio-economic development.

Disclosing this recently in a chat with journalists, Mr. Agwu, who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, organizers of the event said that every effort have been deployed to ensure that through the event, the sector receives the needed support from the new government and the private sector to enhance its’ rapid development.

According to him, “in other to ensure that event receives the much needed attention, we have embarked on a “meet the Stakeholders Parley” which have seen visiting the automotive companies as well as key Ministries, Departments and Agencies which roles impact on the industry.

These were aimed at having physical interactive meetings where we discussed on to collaboratively tackle the enormous challenges facing the sector as well as seeing how the events which bring together the major players together annually could be used to enhance attracting the much needed attention from the government and other relevant players in the industry.

It is an opportunity we are using to hear directly from the companies about the challenges they are facing, which we took to the Federal government Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Legislatures which roles impact on the industry, to ensure that their attention is attracted to the challenges as to addressing them.

Most importantly, we have invited and ensuring that the leadership of these Ministries, Departments and Agencies active participate in this edition in the events which will enhance the realization of the objectives of having successful and beneficial event that will add more value to all the stakeholders.

Responses to our invites from both the automotive companies and the policy makers have been quite encouraging and with that this edition promises to be a bumper harvest for every participant.

“We are packaging a show that will showcase all the existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automotive industry, which we believe are very attractive to existing and prospective investors.”

According to him; this edition of the annual event will as usual provide the litmus test to the shape of things in the industry with the current paradigm shift in the economy, government and the automotive sector.

“The quality and quantity of showcased automobiles is undoubtedly the primary yardstick of measuring the success of any auto exhibition. This means that auto enterprises showcasing at any exhibition must ensure visibility, wholeness and completeness, not leaving anything to chance”. These will be highly on display at the ICC Annex, Abuja from November 15-20, 2021 under the auspices of the Abuja International Motor fair”.

Continuing Mr. Agwu said, “With our reach, a high powered delegation from the Federal Government led by the new Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebyo Adeniyi and other top Federal Government Officials will lead the inspection of automobile brands and the parade of stands.

Executive of States and Local Governments; members and leadership of the other arms of government in all the tiers of government in Nigeria as well lots of corporate heads and organisations across the nation have been invited to visit the mundial”.

“There is no better forum to showcase the existing and potentials of the sector other than the Abuja International Motor Fair and virtually all the brands available in Nigeria are going to be showcased at the show. They are all poised to show that they are all ready to play big in the new era.

It is this unique opportunity that the 21st7 Abuja International Motor Fair has been packaged to provide to all the Stakeholders. Therefore showcasing amongst others at the event will ultimately show the state of preparedness or otherwise of participants.

This does not apply only to the automobile companies but equally to those which services and or products complement the automobiles such as the spare parts; accessories, heavy equipment, construction equipment/machineries, lubricants/additives; financials and industry regulators.

Agwu, revealed further. “Its going to be a bumper harvest for the visitors their socio-economic status notwithstanding; every visitor would gain one thing or the other at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair”