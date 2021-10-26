..nab 8 suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Tuesday, smashed a car breaking syndicate who specialize in breaking into parked vehicles and removing valuable items such as Laptops, Tablets and Bags with operatives recovering a total of 75 Laptops stolen by the gang.

Commissioner of Police, CP Sunday Babaji made this known at a briefing even as he noted that seven (7) stolen cars were recovered from another syndicate who specialize in removing cars from where they are parked with Master Keys which was also smashed.

Giving details of the operations, the CP said, “On 12th October, 2021, Police operatives from the Central Area Police Station, Abuja arrested one Abubakar Shettima 28 years. The suspect confessed to being a specialist in opening peoples’ cars at parking lots and carting away with their valuables such as laptops, tablets and bags.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect Abubakar has other members of his syndicate who patronize him.

“According to him, he sells these products to Adekoye Anthony 28 years and Yusuf Isa 26 years who in turn sell some of the products as scrap and parts to members of the public.

“Exhibits recovered from them are: 61 HP Laptops, 4 Toshiba laptops, 5 dell laptops, 4 Lenovo laptops, one projector, 1 apple Mac book and parts of computers. All suspects confessed to the crime, and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation”.

Regarding the armed robbery/car snatching syndicate, CP Babaji said, “On 6th October, 2021 acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from the Commands Anti-violence crime section of the CID arrested one Saliu James 25 years around Nyanya axis of the FCT.

“The suspect confessed to sending one Umar Hamza to buy him a pistol. The said Umar was arrested and is in police custody. Saliu confessed that the aim of getting the pistol is to enable him carry out an operation where he will rob people of their vehicles at gunpoint.

“He further stated that he stole one Toyota Camry Pencil Light and sold it to one Samuel Emmanuel 41 years who specializes in receiving stolen vehicles and reselling them to innocent members of the Public.

“In another development, Police operatives from the Anti-violence crime section arrested one Yusuf Isa 40 years, a resident of keffi in Nasarawa state for removing a car from where it was parked in Zuba axis of the FCT and selling it to the same Samuel Emmanuel a resident of Garaku Nasarawa state, a receiver of stolen vehicles.

“Yusuf confessed to stealing various cars at different locations of the FCT and Nasarawa state respectively. Some of the cars he stole and was recovered includes: 2 Toyota Carina E saloon vehicles and 2 Honda CRV vehicles.

“Investigation further led to the arrest of one Abdulateef Abolade 68 years in Osun State, who specializes in fabricating keys which they use to steal vehicles. Exhibits recovered from these suspects are two locally made pistols, five vehicles and fabricated master keys. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Furthermore, “Acting on a tip-off, police operatives attached to the Commands anti-car section of the CID arrested one Brown Ojibo 45 years on 24th September, 2021 along Dei-Dei axis of the FCT. Brown specializes in selling hard drugs and buying stolen vehicles.

“He however met his waterloo after buying a robbed vehicle from his friend Ogboni. Exhibits recovered from him are: One Honda Accord aka Evil Spirit and one Toyota corolla AKA muscle. The suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

Speaking further, CP Babaji said the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has mapped out strategies to effectively perform “our responsibilities” against criminality especially in view of the ember month noting, “In this regard, the command has massively deployed personnel to flash points in and around the FCT. As a follow to this, we have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime fighting strategies and constant raids on black spots especially drug spots.

“Additionally, the command has continued to improve upon its community policing strategies by regular engaging the community to provide actionable intelligence for proactive policing within the FCT. However, as the Yuletide season approaches, I want to appeal to residents to be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency as our emergency lines are in circulation.

“At this juncture, I want to sound a note of warning to criminal elements within FCT to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law. Also, I wish to reiterate the ban on the use of tinted vehicles and covered number plates within the FCT, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. I want to use this medium to reassure FCT residents of the command’s unwavering commitment toward the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.”

A total number of 8 suspects were paraded during the briefing and other exhibits recovered included 2 locally made Pistols, and one projector.