By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The body of 24-year-old Mass Communication graduate of Benue State University, Miss Joy Onoh has been recovered by the Benue State Police Command at the Federal Low Cost Housing Estate in the North Bank Area of Makurdi town.

The deceased, who after graduating last March started a petty business, dealing in clothings, went missing on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 when she reportedly went to deliver goods to prospective buyers who had contacted her on phone, but never made it back home.

Confirming the recovery of the corpse of the deceased, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherin Anene said the police had commenced investigation into the matter to unravel the cause of her death and also apprehend those behind the dastardly act.

According to Anene, “on October 20, at about 7am, a corpse of a young lady was recovered but before then, a case of missing young lady was reported. The family reported that she had gone out to deliver clothes. So the police started the search.

“On 20th October, 2021, at about 7am, the corpse of the young lady was discovered in a nearby bush at Federal Low Cost Housing Estate, North Bank.

“Her name is Joy Onoh of behind Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, House. The corpse has been deposited for autopsy. For now we have no explanation for the cause of the death but in due time we will communicate you accordingly.”

Anene said no mark of violence was seen on her body on the spot, “but it is not for us to tell what happened. The doctors will tell us better.”

When newsmen visited the home of the deceased, her widowed mother, Mrs. Grace Onoh, her siblings, friends and other sympathizers were all in tears, mourning her demise.

Mrs. Onoh who narrated how her daughter left home and never returned only to be found dead the next day pleaded to security agencies to give her justice by apprehending those who murdered her daughter.

