Arrest gang member who disguises as passenger but gives movement details to kidnappers waiting at strategic locations lSmash 9-man Int’l car theft gang moving stolen cars to Niger, Chad, Cameroon

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Two ladies were among 34 criminal suspects paraded, yesterday, by the Police at Force Headquarters, Abuja over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide, car theft and possession of illegal weapons.

The two ladies, Aishatu Ibrahim and Hafisat confessed they were weapons couriers for the gang as they do hide the weapons underneath their hijab and body to beat security checks to various locations for the gang.

A member of the gang, 37-year-old Musa Ibrahim, said their kidnapping operations have taken them to north west, north east and other parts of the country.

Also paraded was one notorious kidnapper who disguises as a transport operator but was working with various kidnapping gangs.

He confessed that he goes to motor parks, pays the fares, carries passengers but on getting to an agreed spot, will slow down for the kidnappers to come out with their weapons and abduct all the passengers for ransom.

The suspect, Bashiru Sule, also said that he sometimes goes to the motor parks without a vehicle, boards a bus as a passenger and communicate with a kidnapping gang on the movement of the vehicle. On getting to a lonely and dangerous spot, the gang will strike and abduct all the passengers but he will pretend to escape

Sule said on three kidnapping operations that he took part in, he was given N70,000 in one after N400,000 was collected. He got N40,000 in another while he was given N35,000 in one kidnapping operation.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank, who conducted the parade of the suspects arrested by the Special Tactical Squad STS, also paraded a 9 man gang of International Car Thieves engaged in Transnational criminality.

“They steal cars in Nigeria, transport them to Niger, Cameroon and Chad for sale. Sometimes, the cars are repackaged, brought back into Nigeria and re-sold in a form of round-tripping”, CP Mba said.

While noting that 15 of the stolen cars, mostly Toyota products have been recovered and that the cars were from Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and adjourning states, the Force PRO said the criminal gang was caught with two-car jammers that are used to block security agencies from tracking the stolen vehicles.

“The jammers make the job of law enforcement and investigation difficult, makes it impossible to trace stolen cars. You cannot connect to wireless, WiFi and other communication outlets for purpose of investigation. But no matter how ingenious and brilliant their criminal methods are, the Police will still get the criminals”, Mba added.