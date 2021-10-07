The Police Command in Enugu State has said it arrested one Shuaibu Mohammed, 35, for allegedly stabbing and killing a young man identified simply as Temple.



This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Enugu by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe.



Ndukwe stated that the incident happened on Oct. 2, while the suspect was arrested on Oct. 3 through the help of the operatives of Emene Neighbourhood Watch Group.



He stated: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is a native of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.



“He resides and works as a security man at Obinagu Chinwude New Layout, Emene.



“The suspect vengefully attacked the victim for allegedly being part of those who caught him, beat him up and warned him for stealing and later released him.”



The PPRO further stated that the victim was later taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.



He stated that his remains “had been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy”.



He stated that the suspect would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.