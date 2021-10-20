By Abdulmumin Murtala

THE Police authorities have said a Police Inspector whose picture trended on the social media voting at the just concluded congress election of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kano is going to be investigated.

The Zone One Headquarter Kano, in a release dated 18th October, 2021 by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ambursa,, among others, said: “The attention of the Inspector General of Police Zone One Headquarters Kano has been drawn to a trending picture on social media of an inspector of police casting vote at the recently conducted congress of the APC along with his principal the state party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas.

“The inspector has been identified as Bashir Mohammed of Special Protection Unit, Base One Kano. The inspector is attached to government house Kano from where he was deployed to work with the said Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas as security aide.

“In view of this seemingly unprofessional conduct of the inspector, the AIG has referred the matter to Zonal X-Squad for investigation. If the inspector is found to have committed disciplinary offence by this action, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against him.”

