The police in Benue on Thursday in Makurdi confirmed the killing of a 24-year-lady, Miss Joy Onoh, on Wednesday at the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate, North Bank, Makurdi.

Police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene said that a case of a missing person was reported on Tuesday and a search was conducted and on Wednesday Joy’s corpse was discovered in a bush at the housing estate.

“She was called to deliver goods at the housing estate. She resides behind NUJ House, Makurdi,’’ Anene said.

Anene added that Joy’s corpse had been deposited in a mortuary while investigation was on-going to ascertain the cause death.

Mother of the deceased, Mrs Grace Onoh, a widow who hails from Obollo Afor, Enugu State, narrated that her daughter left home on Tuesday to deliver some clothes at the housing estate.

“She left the house at about 4:50 p.m. and did not return. I made frantic efforts to call her phone, but someone `busied’ it. Her sister called and this time, it went through but she cried asking her sister to send her bank details.

“I reported the matter to the police that night but they asked me to come back on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, they told me to wait till after 24 hours only to hear by 5 p.m. that her body was found in the estate.

Vanguard News Nigeria