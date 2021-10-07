By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state Police Command Thursday paraded 15 suspects arrested in different parts of the state for robberies, kidnappings, cultism, illegal position of firearms and vandalism of rail tracks in the state.

Recovered from the suspects were over 20 different calibre of fire arms include two AK47 riffles, three pump action guns, about 100 live ammunition, magazines and cartridges including the vandalized rail slippers and vehicle.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunji Akingbola said the success recorded in the fight against crime in the state in the few weeks of his assumption of office was a function of the dedication of officers and men of the Command to their responsibilities.

Mr. Akingbola said he would put measures in place and continue to employ a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to deter people from crime assuring that he would work hard to bequeath a solid security base to the state.

He said, “some of the measures have already been activated and are yielding appreciable degree of success.The measures are in line with the management objectives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba.”

He listed some of the measures to include constructive engagements and community partnerships, public campaigns and advocacy, recovery of illegal firearms and light weapons and zero tolerance for corruption as well as respect for human rights.

Others include “intensification of peace and reconciliatory meetings between Fulani leaders, traditional rulers as well as community leaders and other relevant stakeholders on the need to promote mutual peaceful co-existence.”

The Commissioner also urged the Benue State Government to regularise the administration and operations of the Community Volunteer Guards to support the efforts of the Police in the state.

He explained that since his assumption of duty on August 12, 2021 he had recorded a number of achievements which included the arrest of Mr. Cephas Aondofa alias Azonto, a leader of a terrorist group in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state assuring that the Command would not relent in its responsibilities to law abiding citizens of the state.