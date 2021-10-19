suppliers to bandits

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Operatives of Police in Kano on Tuesday said it has arrested two suspected fuel suppliers to bandits in neighbouring Katsina State.

The two arrested were identified as one, Jamilu Abdullahi, driver of the vehicle, J5 conveying the product and the other, Musbahu Rabi’u.

The spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were intercepted based on tip off while transporting the product concealed inside empty sack of sugar to the bandits in Jibia area of Katsina State.

DSP Haruna said, “On the 15/10/2021 at about 1230 hours, team of Policemen led by CSP Abubakar Hamma while on intelligence-led patrol at Fagge LGA, Kano State intercepted two (2) J5 Motor Vehicles loaded with Food Stuffs. On stop and search, five (5) Jerricans of 25 liters each filled with PMS concealed inside an empty sack of sugar were recovered from one of the vehicles.

“Similarly, two suspects were arrested namely, one Musbahu Rabi’u, 31 years old, of Jibiya LGA, Katsina State and the driver of the J5 Motor vehicle, one Jamilu Abdullahi, 37 years old of Jibiya, Katsina State.

“On preliminary investigation, Jamilu confessed that, he once came to Kano from Katsina and bought PMS in Jerricans and transported it to Jibiya, Katsina State where he sold it at higher rate. He also confessed that, he was arrested while trying to transport the PMS for the second time.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command has ordered for discreet investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko urged the good people of the State to be conscious and watchful of their immediate environment and report any suspicion and incidences to the nearest Police Station. He also called on Petroleum Filling Station Operators in the State to desist from selling PMS to unknown buyers in large quantities in Jerricans and report any suspicious buyers to the nearest Police Station.

“The Commissioner promised that rigorous patrol and Raids of Criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, and the Command will sustain the tempo in ensuring safety of lives and properties,” DSP Haruna however stated.