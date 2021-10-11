By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Police in Abia State have arrested three suspected child traffickers over the theft of a four year old boy, Master Okechukwu Okoroafor, in Ututu community in Arochukwu council area of the state.

The suspects; Onyekachi Ugwunwoke and Chinasa Onyekachukwu, allegedly stole the 4 year old boy as he went on an errand for his grandmother, Enyidiya Okoroafor and took him to Umuahia where they went in search of a buyer.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Ugwunwoke and Chinasa were arrested by the Police alongside one Chidinma Asomugha, as they were negotiating the sale of the boy at the sum of N500,000, at railway line, Umuahia.

According to the PPRO, “On 30th September, 2021, at about 11.30am, the personnel of crack squad in the state arrested the suspects; Onyekachi Ugwunwoke, Chinasa Onyekachukwu and Chidinma Asomugha along Railway Line, Umuahia while negotiating the sale of Master Okechukwu Okoroafor, aged four years.

“Investigations revealed that Master Okoroafor was stolen from Ukwuakpu Ututu in Arochukwu LGA, on Monday 27th September, 2021, at 7.05pm. It was discovered that Master Okoroafor was under the care of his grandmother, Enyidiya Okoroafor. The grandmother sent Master Okoroafor to buy pepper at a shop 200 metres from their house, unaware that danger was lurking.

“While on the errand, Onyekachukwu Ugwunwoke and Chinasa Onyekachi, who are neigbours to the family, whisked away Master Okoroafor without the consent of his grandmother. The two suspects moved the boy from Ututu in Arochukwu to the Railway Line, Umuahia while negotiating with Chidinma Asomugha for the sale of the boy at N500k. It was at that point that the police arrested them.”

The PPRO further disclosed that Master Okoroafor’s biological parents, Prince Okoroafor and Nnebure Okoroafor, reside in Abuja while Master Okoroafor was made to stay with his grandmother at Ututu, Arochukwu.

