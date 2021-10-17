Police have arrested and detained four of its personnel in Kogi over alleged extortion of N25,000 from a traveller and physical assault on another in a trending video.

Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda Dabban, disclosed this in a statement signed by the police command’s image maker, DSP William Aya, on Sunday in Lokoja.

Dabban said the command had also launched investigation into the viral video allegations against the police personnel attached to Adogo Division.

According to the statement, they were alleged to have extorted N25,000 from a traveller and physically assaulted another while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road.

The commissioner, who condemned the incident, said that the police officers had been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

According to him, they are ASP Isah Barnabas, Insp Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt. Emmanuel Ochima and Cpl. Umameh Mathias who was alleged to have physically assaulted one of the travellers.

He said that ASP Barnabas had been issued an official query while the three junior officers were currently undergoing Orderly Room Trial (Police internal disciplinary action).

The police commissioner noted that the Command was doing its best to establish contact with the victims and enjoined them (victims) to reach out to the Command through telephone number: 08107899269.

Dabban assured that any of the officers found wanting in the investigation would be dealt with accordingly. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria