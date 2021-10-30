Kano map

The Kano Police Command has announced the arrest of no fewer than 59 suspected armed robbers and drug dealers during the just concluded ‘Eid-Maulud’ celebrations, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa

.In a statement issued in Kano, Haruna-Kiyawa said 35 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, while the remaining 24 were arrested for drug-related offenses, adding that the suspects were all residents of the Kano metropolitan area.

Haruna-Kiyawa further said that the suspects were arrested during the Eid-Maulud celebrations, popularly known as “Takutaha period”, between Oct.19 and 27, 2021.

The PPRO further said that the police recovered various dangerous weapons and drug substances from the suspects, warning hoodlums and drug dealers to repent or face arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, he added that the suspects would be charged to court, upon completion of investigation.

The PPRO thanked people of the state for their continuous support and cooperation towards making the state safe.

He called on the people to continue to report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station and desist from taking laws into their hands, assuring that the police would continue to patrol and raid criminals’ hideouts and black spots to ensure safety of lives and property.

Haruna-Kiyawa revealed that in case of emergency, the command could be contacted via: 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, or log unto the “NPF Rescue Me” application available on Play Store.

