By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested not fewer than two operators of illegal rehabilitation center where inmates were chained and tortured in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed this to newsmen said it has rescued about 47 inmates from the center.

DSP Haruna said the inmates were seen with bruises of injury on their back when they were rescued.

He said, “On the 07/10/2021 at about 1100hrs, a report was received from a credible source that, one Aminu Rabiu, ‘m’, of Yar Akwa, Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano State is running an illegal rehabilitation center with chained and tortured inmates.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko immediately raised and instructed team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately arrived the scene and discovered 47 inmates confined in a house, with four of the victims leg chained and some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture. They were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment and handed over to Kano State Government. Two suspects, one Aminu Rabiu, ‘m’, 35 years old, of Yar Akwa Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA Kano State and his elder brother, Fatihu Rabiu, ‘m’, 40 years old, of same address were arrested.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to have resumed activities at the centre ten (10) months ago after the initial ban by Kano State Government and all confessed to their offences.

“The Commissioner of Police have ordered for discreet investigation. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation,” DSP Haruna however stated.