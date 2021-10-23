.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali has pledged full implementation of the recommendations of the 36-Man Committee he recently inaugurated to work out modalities towards achieving lasting peace on the Plateau and environs.

He made this known Saturday 23 October 2021 at a ceremony organized to receive the report of the committee at Headquarters Operation Safe Haven in Jos.

The Commander stated that the report will assist Operation Safe Haven, the Plateau state government and other security agencies in achieving the desired peace on the plateau.

He noted that OPSH under his command has developed robust and positive non-kinetic strategies geared towards ending hostilities and promoting peaceful co-existence among people living in the state.

Major General Ibrahim Ali further explained that the committee embarked on a wide range of consultations with critical stakeholders of the targeted communities to produce a workable report.

He disclosed that the report will form the bedrock of the lasting peace being clamoured for by the people.

He thanked the 36-man committee for accepting to serve and for their commitment to the assignment.

A statement by Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer quoted the STF Commander expressing optimism that “since the report and the recommendations emanated from the people, it, therefore, means that the end of the crisis on the Plateau at sight”.

Speaking earlier, the Committee Chairman, Prince Robert Ashi, remarked that the Committee consulted extensively and received support from critical stakeholders in targeted communities.

He revealed that the Committee also took into account the multi-faceted issues challenging peaceful co-existence resulting in the underdevelopment of the communities.

He appealed to all the stakeholders to support the Commander OPSH to fully implement the report for the benefit of mankind.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Brra Ngwe Rigwe and Chairman Bassa Traditional Council, Rt Rev Ronku Aka, the Da Gwom Rwei of Jos South, Da Dr Nga Dangyang and Ardo Wada Waziri of Miyango lauded OPSH for its sincere effort to bring peace to the state.

They described the setting up of the committee as a landmark achievement with a lasting impact on the people.

They pledged the support of the Traditional Council in assisting OPSH to implement the recommendations contained in the report.

Also speaking, the representative of the Director-General Peace Building Agency Plateau State, Mr Gayi Timothy Gayi described the Committee as all-encompassing with representatives from all the tribal groups.

He called on the people of Plateau state to give peace a chance, embrace and forgive one another. He added that peaceful co-existence enhances the development.

The event was attended by senior military officers, heads of para-military Agencies in Plateau state, traditional rulers and Chairmen of Bassa, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Councils.