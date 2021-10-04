By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As Plateau State conducts local government election this weekend, the State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Ezekiel Pabuet has lamented the inability of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to participate in the said election.

Pabuet, the outgoing Chairman of Mikang local government area noted his party, the All Progressives Congress is a party that likes challenges but it was unfortunate the opportunity for the APC to engage in a contest has been denied due to the inability of the PDP to do the right thing.

It would be recalled that the court last week upheld the exclusion of PDP from the said election by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC but the party has already appealed that decision.

Speaking at the weekend in Tunkus, headquarters of Mikang, Pabuet, who unveiled the newly built Council Secretariat complex and other projects undertaken by his administration as part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the creation of Mikang stressed the essence of his actions was to bring development to the people at the grassroots.

Highlighting his achievements which included the provision of school uniforms in schools across the four districts in Mikang, he reiterated his commitment to lift Mikang out of the backward seat it occupies in the education and other sectors of the economy.

His words, “The essence of local government is to bring governance and development to the grassroots. That informed my decision to initiate this project in the rural communities to touch the lives of our people. When I came in the first thing I did was to declare a state of emergency in the education sector. Mikang is one of the areas that is educationally backward, not only in education but virtually everything. We recruited about 300 teachers to ensure that our pupils are well taught and once they have that foundation, they will be able to compete with their peers nationwide.

“In terms of learning spaces, there was a deficit, some were sitting under the trees, with the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, we ensured that we built more blocks of classrooms all over the four districts. I also promised free uniforms to the less-privileged pupils. This will be sustained, it is my pet project, either in office or not, I will be doing this every year, this borne out of the experience I had as a pupil who used to wear tattered uniforms. I know the shame I endured, some pupils may even drop out of school because of lack of uniform.”

Commenting on the 61 years of nationhood and the silver jubilee celebration of Mikang, he added, “We are a people of hope, a hopeless society is a gunner, we just have to keep faith and stay hopeful for the fact that we are alive, it is worthy of celebration. For the fact that Nigeria is 61 and Mikang is 25, and we are still together as one, it is worthy of celebration, the most important thing is that we are talking. As a local government, we are 25, this is part of the celebration today, we are commissioning this edifice, out of the 17 local governments, I can proudly say that no local government has a magnificent secretariat complex like this. It is something that is worthy of celebration that within the limited resources and the financial challenges, we were able to build this.”

On the October 9 election, the Chairman stated, “We are not happy that it is only APC that is participating in the local government election but it is not our making, APC is a party that wants challenge to test its might to see whether it is on ground but this is the fault of the PDP not following due process in doing what is expected of them. Once the court makes a pronouncement, you know it is about doing the right thing, they have themselves to blame but we would have loved to prove to them that we can beat them anytime, any day.”