From left: Dr. Wale Babalakin, Chairman, Resort International/Bi Courtney Aviation Services Limited BASL; Mr Olusegun Koiki, Chairman, League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) and Mr. Ralph Uchegbu, Head of Business, Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2) during the Media Interactive session with Dr Wale Babalakin on the Operation and Activities of MMA2 in Lagos.

By Lamidi Bamidele

Dr Wale Babalakin SAN, Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd BASL and Concessionaire of Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, Ikeja briefed Aviation correspondents in Lagos on how unfair the FG has been to BASL for not handing over the General Aviation Terminal GAT to BASL in line with documented agreements and despite coming victorious in Arbitration and various courts proceedings

Dr. Wale Babalakin, Chairman, Resort International/Bi Courtney Aviation Services Limited addressing Aviation Correspondents in Lagos

From left: Mr. Mikail Mumuni, Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Murtala Mohammed Airpoirt 2 (MMA 2); Mr. Luqman Balogun, Group Executive Director, Resort International,