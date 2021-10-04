Holds Week-long event to highlight patient-centricity efforts

By Chioma Obinna

As a part of their ongoing commitment to all patients, Pfizer is launching a global, week-long event billed to hold October 4th through 8th 2021, to recognise the influence of patients on every facet of their work.

The event with the theme: “Patients are Our Why”, ‘Patients In Focus’ signifies a renewal of Pfizer’s commitment to serving patients and to achieve their goal of being the most patient-centric company.

Speaking on the event, the Pfizer Nigeria’s Country Manager & Cluster Lead, West Africa, Olayinka Subair said: “We are made up of many local markets and differing functions, but our purpose at Pfizer is global: to develop breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.

READ ALSO: New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer vaccine

“For our work to be meaningful, every function of Pfizer needs to understand the importance of engaging patients, caregivers, and advocates in our work.

Patients in Focus week will showcase where we have made an impact on patients’ lives and empower colleagues to learn from each other and continue putting the patient first in everything we do.

“In Nigeria, we’re demonstrating our commitment to patients through an interactive panel discussion with our Country Manager and Cluster Lead West Africa, Olayinka Subair and Dr. Bello Abubakar, Consultant Oncologist, National Hospital Abuja and President AORTIC (African Organization for Research & Training in Cancer) and Ms. MaryGloria Anulika Orji of Network of People Impacted By Cancer In Nigeria (NePICiN) to discuss health disparities and other barriers to care.

Subair explained that their focus is always on the patients as they deploy resources to bring treatments that extend and significantly improve their lives.

“We consistently seek to collaborate with stakeholders to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care in communities all around.

Subair said the event would take time to explore Pfizer’s goal of becoming the most patient-centric company.

He explained that patients in focus gives a platform for sharing global success stories and best practices that empower and inspire all, while highlighting the benefit of global resources such as the Global Patient Advocacy team and new Patient Centricity Hub.

Continuing, Subair said Patients in Focus is a time when they can host and participate in a variety of activities and events that highlight the importance patients have at every step of the work they do.

“Patients in Focus allow us to showcase bi-directional advocacy relationships and partnerships that build trust and increase awareness of the value and benefit of partnering with patients across all functions.

“Patient advocacy within pharmaceutical work is critical to ensure patients’ lives are being changed.

Patients in Focus are an opportunity for Pfizer to further their ongoing commitment to patients by ensuring all Pfizer employees have the knowledge and resources to incorporate patient voices into their work.

This effort, led by the Global Patient Advocacy Team, brings Pfizer one step closer in the goal of being the most patient-centric company and to achieve health equity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria