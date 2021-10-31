The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sunday, faulted a report that the joint security forces arrested top commander of ESN in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area Anambra State.

Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary of the group stated this in a statement. According to him, the person shot and arrested was indeed a member of IPOB but was never an ESN commander.

Read the full statement below:

“The attention of great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our prophet and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the fallacious statement from the military and police that they arrested top commander of ESN in Ekwulobial Aguata Local Government Area Anambra State.

“We declare without equivocations that there is no iota of truth in the said fallacious statement. Mazi Udubuan Sage Chubueze is only a member of IPOB.

“He is not one of the ESN operatives let alone being a top commander of ESN. What transpired was that he came to his home in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA to bury his dead mother and soldiers acting on a tip off from a traitor stormed his house. Yes he is an IPOB member but not ESN Commander. But those who sabotaged him shall reap the reward of treachery!

“We want to make it categorically clear to all and sundry that ESN does not go with army uniforms or police because we are different people. Again ESN has nothing to do with pump action rifles.

“! The claims by the Army that he has bullet wounds are all lies. We call for a forensic examination to deflate this lie. It was the Army that shot him in his compound and claimed he had bullet wounds.

“We once again call on the United Nations not to give a blind eye to the atrocities going on in Nigeria. The world should hold Nigeria accountable for all the inhuman treatments.