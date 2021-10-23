By Solomon Nwoke

Kano Pillars returned to winning ways on Saturday by beating Kada Stars 26-15 at the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League (PEHL) in Abuja.

Pillars played a 22-22 draw against D:Defenders on Friday in a match that was decided by VAR ( Video Assisted Referee) with Defenders contesting Pillars’ equalising goal which was upheld after a lengthy check.

However, Pillars were a better team yesterday dominating the game and giving their opponents little room to operate. Coach Solomon Yola also dished out instructions from the touchline, which were well executed by his players.

Also, resurgent Niger United of Minna battled hard but were beaten by Confluence Stars. The games was keenly contested but it was the stars that won 28-25. Also, Tojemarine Academy of Lagos walk over COAS Shooters to also record their second win of the series.

In the female category, Imo Grasshoppers of Owerri made it three win in three games as they swept aside Defender Babes 24-19. In the battle of two promoted teams, Bayelsa Queens beat Confluence Queens 26-14 to record their first win.

Pillars’ coach, Solomon Yola commended his players for the win against Kada Stars, noting that the draw against D:Defenders on Friday was a slight hiccup which would not derail their ambition of winning the league.

“My team played better against Kada Stars and we had to improve after the draw against D:Defenders on Friday. It is good that the improvement paid off with the win over the Stars.

“It will not be easy considering that many games will be played but I am hopeful that we will improve with each game and reclaim the title. No team is weak but how you play in every game determines the result,” Yola added.

Vanguard News Nigeria