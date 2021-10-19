By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Screening of aspirants vying for various national offices in the 2021 national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, holds on Wednesday in Abuja.

This was disclosed late Tuesday night in a statement signed by chairman of the screening sub-committee and former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN.

The statement read, “the exercise will start with a media chat at 10 AM. The screening proper is to commence at 12 noon and the appearance scheduling will be on “first come, first served” basis.

“Aspirants are to come along with the originals of their academic credential and other vital documents for sighting.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members are by this guided accordingly.”

