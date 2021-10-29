PDP South: Ambassador Arapaja has experience, record, pedigree to lead — Owokoniran

Arapaja (right) and Owokoniran.

Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja is the gentleman, true leader, and advocate for peaceful means of resolving issues that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, needs to lead the southern region.

The General Secretary, PDP, South-West zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, made the commendation in a statement in Lagos against the backdrop of the party’s national elective convention scheduled to begin tomorrow, October 30.

Owokoniran said Arapaja’s exposure as a diplomat and ability to bring people together is one of his greatest assets.

He added that as a former deputy state chairman, Arapaja’s experience in governance is also great credit.

Owokoniran said the party’s South-West Zonal Executive Committee adopted Arapaja as a consensus candidate of the zone for the Deputy National Chairman, South, position.

“Three National Working Committee positions were zoned to the South-West. And after a cursory deliberation on the credibility of aspirants jostling for the position of National Deputy Chairman, we unanimously adopted Taofeek Arapaja.

“We are certain that he will deliver. Working with Arapaja has been a great pleasure. He is a leader that we all respect greatly. We in the South-West are very proud of him,” he explained.

Antecedents

On the mark Arapaja had made, Owokoniran said: “Although he was Chairman South-West PDP for a short time, he contributed enormously to all the peaceful engagements within the party, especially in the South-West.”

He reeled out Arapaja’s pedigree: “Besides all the positions above, Ambassador Arapaja was a two-term Chairman of Ibadan South-East Local Government between 1996 and 2003.

“He was elected to represent Ibadan South-East and Ibadan North-East in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007, when became deputy governor of Oyo State.

“In 2011, Taofeek Arapaja was appointed the Nigerian ambassador to Jordan and Iran by President Jonathan. His tenure expired in 2015.

“It is obvious he has the experience and personal qualities to lead PDP South.”

On how his qualities will work for the party, Owokoniran said Arapaja’s leadership will enhance the united front the party is going to use to win in 2023.

“Arapaja, like every one of us, is passionate about putting an end to the suffering of Nigerians.

He is our choice; we strongly believe that he will deliver,” Owokoniran added.

Vanguard News Nigeria