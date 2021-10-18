By Dirisu Yakubu

There are fears that the consensus arrangement in the South East Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to pick the next national secretary may have collapsed.

Although governors of the PDP and other leaders in the zone settled for Senator Samuel Anyanwu last week in Enugu state as the consensus candidate, Chief Okey Muo-Aroh, a member of the party National Executive Committee, NEC, has also submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for same position.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after submitting his forms for the position of National Secretary, Muo-Aroh dismissed claims of consensus arrangement arguing that the practice of imposition “is the bane of the party in the south-East.

He said: “A situation where the party in its wisdom zoned offices to the South-East, and nobody was privy to any arrangement other than we heard that the Office of the National Secretary has been zoned to Anambra, auditor to Imo state, is not good enough.





“That was why I and Cyril Maduabum and Osita Chidoka started doing consultation and moving around, only for us to come to Enugu on Thursday and the zonal chairman said that the governors will brief us.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi introduced Gov. Ikpeazu and Ikpeazu read from a script, and said they changed their mind, that they now zoned the secretary to Imo state, and that they already had a candidate in the person of Sen. Anyanwu for the position and also called somebody from Anambra as the Auditor.

“Thank God that leaders like Peter Obi, Adolphus Wabara, Eyinnaya Abaribe, and Olisa Metuh say the things I would have said.…..

“At the end of the day, the delegates from Imo state said they were not vying for the office of the national secretary, because it had been given to Anambra. What is left for us is the national auditor….

“The people of Anambra totally rejected that so-called arrangement. But like I said, politics is about negotiation and compromises. Our people are ready to sit down at the round table and talk on this problems, because we are members of the Peoples Democratic Party. We cannot run away from this party. No amount of shenanigans, no threat, no impunity can scare somebody like me from PDP because I have been there,” he said.

