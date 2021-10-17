.

By Dirisu Yakubu

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-East have rejected what they called the imposition of Senator Sam Anyanwu as the consensus candidate for the position of the national secretary of the party from the zone.

The chieftains including ex-governors of Anambra and Imo states, Mr Peter Obi and Chief Achike Udenwa as well as Emeka Ihedioha, among others, pointed out that what happened at the PDP meeting held on Thursday 14th October in Enugu and hosted by Governor Ugwuanyi can best be described as a stalemate.

No decision at the meeting, they insisted was taken to pick Senator Anyanwu to represent the South-East as PDP national secretary.

According to them, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu and Abia states merely came to the meeting and announced the selection of Sen. Anyanwu.

Most of the people who attended the meeting, according to the PDP chieftains, vehemently objected to it and refused to accept it.

The PDP chieftains, according to a statement by Chief Madu Chinemerem, a former official of the PDP from Imo State, said, “What transpired at the PDP meeting held on Thursday 14th October at Enugu hosted by Governor Ugwuanyi can best be described as a stalemate.

“The meeting certainly didn’t elect Sam Anyanwu to represent the South East as PDP national secretary.

“Gov Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu came to the meeting and just announced the selection of Sen Anyanwu. Most of the people who attended vehemently objected to it and refused to accept it.

“The entire Anambra delegation led by Peter Obi rejected it. Imo delegates led by former Govs Emeka Ihedioha and Achike Udenwa also rejected it.

“The state chairmen of some of the state chapters also said no. The meeting ended without any agreement.

“What was most annoying to South-East leaders was that Sen Sam Anyanwu is being imposed on them by a Governor from South-South who nominated him.

“He is forcing down his choice on the governors from the South-East, just because he serves as his Special Assistant.

“The meeting was also attended by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Onyema Ugochukwu, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and many others and most of them didn’t agree with the imposition of Sam Anyanwu as Secretary as he wasn’t a product of the zone.”

It continued: “I am very conversant with everything that transpired at the meeting and I can say without fear of contradiction that what was reported as South East Zone PDP consensus is a figment of the imagination of the author of the Press release. It does not in any way whatsoever, reflect the outcome of the Enugu meeting. It is unfortunate.

“Definitely Anambra and the Imo States have better materials for the office if it is zoned to them”, the statement said.

