By Sola Isola – Ibadan

The Deputy National Chairman South elect of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja has said that politicking is over in the party and it is time to rescue Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Ibadan on Sunday, Arapaja noted that it is time to set aside all differences while party members wholeheartedly work for the party.

He added that all members must begin to appraise all the past events and activate all necessary machinery on the journey to have formidable party with one mission to rescue Nigeria.

“Worthy of note is our collective decision to speak in one voice while choosing new sets of people who will through their productive styles of leading rescue Nigeria from shackle and manacle of oppression.

“Understandable, we are in human institution where premium is placed on democracy, contest will come, winners would emerge while administrative and politics works commence.

“Permit me to state that, politicking is over and it is time to set aside our differences while we wholeheartedly work for our party.

“We must however begin to appraise all the past events while we activate all necessary machinery on our journey to have formidable party with one mission to rescue our dear country”, he said.

