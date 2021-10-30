By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Presidential posters and banners of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and that of former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki have flooded Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the ongoing Special National Convention of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Presidential campaign Posters and banners of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, his Bauchi State Counterpart, Bala Mohammed, former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and former Special Assistant to past President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Doyin Okupe have also been displayed in and around the venue.

Posters of Senator Shehu Sani for Governor of Kaduna State, among others have also flooded the venue of the Convention.

Delegates are seated in their various state pavilions with dignitaries leading their delegates.

Drummers, singers and traders are having busy moments at the venue.

Governors of Adamawa, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Abia, Oyo, Enugu, Delta, Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, former governors Gabriel Suswam of Benue, Babangida Aliyu of Niger, former governor of Kogi; former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu; Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, House of Representatives Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda; former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie, Chief Chris Uba, among others are on on ground.

The Convention took off proper at 1.05pm with the National Anthem; opening prayer at 1.06 by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Vanguard News Nigeria