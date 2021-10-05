By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Immediate past Senate president and former governor of Kwara state,Senator Bukola Saraki, has said that the existing unity and peace in the opposition party in the state would ensure the recapture of the state from the current ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki who is also the leader of the party in the state said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin after the PDP local government congress and membership e-Registration exercise at his Ajikobi Ward in the Ilorin West LGA of Kwara state.

Consensus arrangements was adopted to elect local government party officials through affirmation, and the congress was witnessed by party members in the state.



Saraki on the hope of returning to power in the state in 2023 said unlike the factionalised All Progressives Congress in the state, PDP is the only political party that is united and peaceful in the state.

The PDP leader, who charged party members to spread the message of hope among people, said that the party is ready to provide political leadership in the state come 2023.

He said,”Let us all go and prepare for 2023 elections. It’s all clear that PDP government is what people want.

“We’re committed and it’s left for us to go all out and sell message of hope to our people.

“The PDP is the only one party in the state that’s united and peaceful. For progress of the state, it’s the PDP. We are ready to provide leadership come

2023″.

Saraki, who said that the party has opened more leadership positions for women and youth, added that it is all about bringing greater inclusion.

Talking about the e-registration exercise of the party, the party leader described the process as transparent and capable of reducing sharp practices, saying that the PDP has the most modern way of data base for all its members.

He also said that the party now has a better system of running its affairs, adding that the registration process is in line with the global best practices.

