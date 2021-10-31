Olagunsoye Oyinlola

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said the newly elected national working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the capacity to return the party to its glorious era.

Prince Oyinlola, who lost the Deputy National Chairmanship of the party to a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofik Arapaja had earlier sent a private message to Arapaja congratulating him on his victory and wishing him a successful tenure.

Arapaja has also acknowledged the message with appreciation.

In a general message issued by the former Governor to the new PDP leaders, Prince Oyinlola, while describing the success of the national convention of the party as a good omen for Nigeria and Nigerians said he was confident the party is in very good hands.

“I thanked the founding fathers, all party leaders and my supporters across the country for the strength of their support for me and their love which they radiated around me throughout the contest.

“I also laud the PDP Governors Forum for holding the forte of the party and I pledge to continue to play my role as a leader and strengthen my support for the PDP and its organs”, he said.

