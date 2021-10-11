PDP fixes N5m for chairmanship form, deputy national chairman, national sec N3m

…Other substantive offices – N2m

Deputy national offices – N750,000

By Dirisu Yakubu

Following the official commencement of the sale of nomination forms into the various National Working Committee, NWC, positions of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party has stipulated varying sums of money for the purchase of the forms.

While the chairmanship form goes for N5 million, the deputy national chairman and national secretary forms are to be obtained at a cost of N3 million each.

Forms for other offices in the NWC including the national publicity secretary, national auditor, national financial secretary, national youth leader, national treasurer and national legal adviser, are to cost the sum of N2 million each.

Forms for other national officers (deputies) offices are to be obtained at a cost of N750, 000 each.