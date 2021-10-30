By Henry Umoru & Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Chairman, National Convention Organizing Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri has said the party is desirous of rescuing Nigeria fron the pangs of the maladministration it has been plunged into in the past few years.

The governor stated this at the Eagles Square, Abuja, venue of the ongoing national elective convention of the party.

In his opening remarks at the event, Fintiri bemoaned the fate that has befallen the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, since it came into power, saying the testimonies of those who jumped into the party’s ship is a tell tale of how things have worsen in the land.

He said: “The political mutation of the party over the years, has seen a few of foundational members veering off at sometimes. The confessions of most of those who sojourned to any other party in the country are loaded with regrets. Most of them are lucky to stage a comeback and as a magnanimous family, we are always glad to receive them with all privileges, back into our folds.

“For those, who are still contemplating a return, but are held back by any other force less than Nigeria, I call on you to break the force and return to where you rightly belong. It is time to rescue Nigeria.

“This is a Nigeria rescue mission. This is the role PDP was invented to play.

“We have always been there for Nigeria at its perilous time of need. We are not just a vehicle for winning elections but a symbolism for a free, democratic and prosperous Nigeria that works for every citizen. We have demonstrated our commitment to these time tested ideals that Nigerians have every reason to trust us enough more than a contraption that was formed solely for the purpose of winning election and around the personal ambitions of certain individuals bereft of the knowledge of what to do with the victory.

“The PDP has traversed multiple stages of institutional consolidation that places it far ahead of any other political party in Nigeria. In spite of any setback, the party has remained afloat and waxing stronger with all its statutory organs functioning.”

He added that Nigerians of all walks of life are yearning for the return of the PDP, particularly at the centre come 2023.

“That the people relish those golden moments when the PDP held sway at the centre is not in doubt. That citizens are yearning for the return of PDP at the centre as the 2023 elections draw nearer, is equally not in doubt.

“We therefore have a duty not to disappoint our teaming supporters. We have to take back our country as we have always done. We have to save Nigeria. If we could force the country out of the clutches of the military, we can do this one huge task-push the people who don’t know the true definition of good governance and national co-existence out of power.

“The 2021 national convention, presents a starting point for the Nigeria rescue mission. I commend the decision of all the organs of the party, especially the Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee, NEC for recognizing that the party has a beautiful chance to reinvent itself with this convention,” he added.

That said, Fintiri said the convention will pave way to the eventual amendments of some provisions of the PDP constitution in the future for the purpose of deepening internal democracy.

He continued: “This convention will also not give us the opportunity to make and adopt amendments to our constitution. This is because we are foreseeing a need for more amendments after the new Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly is signed into law.

“We are therefore deferring the votes on constitutional amendments to a special convention to be held on any convenient date to be decided by the NEC.”

In the national secretary’s report to the convention, the party enumerated a number of innovations saying, “as part of efforts to continue to ensure free, fair and transparent primaries, the party introduced the pictured ballot-papers-booklets containing the pictures of party aspirants at both the gubernatorial and Presidential primaries.”

It also noted that the party has since commenced its e-registration exercise, a process “that provides for the computerized party register to ensure control and avoid fraud.”

Earlier in his remark, acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi called on party members to “come together, bury our personal, individual and collective differences and put PDP and the interest of Nigeria above any consideration.”

