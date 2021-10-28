By Dirisu Yakubu

Attention has again shifted to Friday as the Court of Appeal delivers ruling on the application seeking to stop the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention from holding.

Expectations were high yesterday of possible judgement only for the appellate court to defer its ruling till today.

Despite the temporal setback, chairman, national convention organizing committee and governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri has predicted imminent implosion of the All Progressives Congress, APC as soon as the convention is concluded this weekend.

Addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat, Fintiri urged party faithful to expect a hitch-free convention, which in his words, would bring the APC down on its knees.

He said: “I foresee that by the end of this convention, which will be adjudged as one of the best in the history, of not just the PDP but of any political party ever in this country, most of the political parties will go down, especially the APC.

“With their own democratic process, we saw what happened. Their wards and states congresses were really shattered. Instead of having 36 chairmen, they have about 90 plus.

“So with this convention that we’re going to deliver, I believe with the democratic process and procedures that we have followed diligently, it will open floodgate for all of them to come in. And I think this is not just because of the convention, also but because of the situation Nigerians are in today. Everybody is not just looking at PDP to rescue them, but they are looking at PDP as a platform that will bring in a new government in 2023.

Also speaking, deputy chairman of the committee and governor of Bayelsa state, Duoye Diri urged Nigerians to have faith in the PDP, adding that the rot in the past few years will be addressed by a PDP-led government.

“We like to call on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to say there is hope for this country, and this is the right time to rescue the country from the brink of collapse. Nigeria is bleeding and whether you are home or abroad, this is your country, and it is time for you to now join hands with the only main opposition party that has been reorganized, that is looking forward to having a brand new National Executive Committee elected come Saturday. So, we call on brothers and sisters home and abroad to join hands with the main political opposition party to rescue Nigeria,” he said.

