Adelaja Adeoye

Member of the PDP National Convention Organizing Committee, Adelaja Adeoye is likely to join the race for National Publicity Secretary as being touted by his supporters online, who have according to report, already commenced lobbying leaders from the South West.

Adeoye from Lagos, who was formerly the National publicity secretary of the Action Democratic Party, has not officially commenced campaign for the position.

On Wednesday evening, he posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle @AdelajaAdeoye that: Matured engagement and consultations are part of the key elements in our politics. Sometimes, when you channel your consultation through the right stakeholders, it can speedy up things for you, and NOT noise before consulting. We moooooveeee! Victoria Aserta.

He defected to the PDP with over 200,000 members from his former party ADP, and was also recently appointed as a member of the National Convention Organizing Committee.