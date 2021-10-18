The Borno chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Alhaji Zannah Gaddama, as its new chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gaddama scored 2,381 votes to defeat Alhaji Bunu Garba who scored 514 votes at the state congress of the party which ended on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Malam Bunu Garba, was elected as the state deputy chairman of the party, while Bakura Zanna-Masu was elected as Zonal Vice Chairman Central of the party.

Mr Peter Sabo was elected as Zonal Vice Chairman South at the congress.

Mr Adamu Kamale, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the party said the committee was satisfied with the conduct of the election which was supervised by INEC, security and stakeholders.

“I am glad to say that the election went hitch-free and we appreciate the fact that all contestants approved the free and transparent process that was involved in the election.

“This is a win-win situation for PDP in Borno. It’s going to strengthen the party making it to emerge more stronger from now,” Kamale said.

Mr Umar Bello, the state PDP Organising Secretary who was elected unopposed, said that the future of the party in the state was bright.

“The future of PDP is now brighter in Borno. We had a rancour free election which has brought an end to the issue of factionalisation in the state,” Bello said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria